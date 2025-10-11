Left Menu

Diwali Explosion in Howrah: Firecrackers Cause Injury

An explosion in Howrah critically injured Akash Hela while he was making Diwali firecrackers. The blast occurred in a house owned by Pradeep Lahiri. The incident took place on Saturday evening in a three-storey building. Akash is receiving treatment in Kolkata, while authorities investigate the cause.

An explosion at a house in Howrah critically injured an individual on Saturday, police reported.

The blast occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building in Ambika Kundu Lane, within the Jagacha police station's jurisdiction, at around 5:30 PM.

Authorities identified the injured as Akash Hela, 32, who was crafting firecrackers for Diwali festivities when the explosion took place. He was rushed to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for medical attention. The house is owned by Pradeep Lahiri, who is involved with a charitable organization for street children. Investigations to ascertain the precise cause of the explosion are ongoing, said police officials.

