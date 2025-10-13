Tripura Pushes for Higher Funding Limits

In New Delhi, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking an increase in the funding ceiling for externally aided projects. This cap is obstructing several essential initiatives across urban development, tourism, and the Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Prior to the meeting, Saha highlighted the necessity for this financial flexibility on a Facebook post, emphasizing the current ceiling of Rs 4,000 crore for Tripura's externally funded projects over the next three years.

Looking ahead, Tripura is expected to have Rs 10,000 crore available after covering non-plan expenditures such as salaries and loans by the fiscal year 2025-26. A portion of these finances must be allocated to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council and local bodies, adding pressure on budget allocations.