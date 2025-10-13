Left Menu

Alaska in Peril: Typhoon Halong's Devastating Impact

Typhoon Halong's remnants hit western Alaska, causing hurricane-force winds and flooding. Over 30 people were rescued while three remain missing. Coastal villages, Kipnuk and Kwigillingok, witnessed the devastation, with homes swept away. Rescue operations are ongoing. Meanwhile, the East Coast faces coastal flooding, impacting New Jersey and New York with states of emergency declared.

The aftermath of Typhoon Halong left western Alaska in turmoil, with powerful winds and severe flooding devastating coastal communities. According to local authorities, over 30 individuals were rescued, but three people are still unaccounted for as search efforts persist amidst challenging conditions.

The villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok faced the brunt of the storm, with reports of homes being swept away. Rescue teams, collaborating with local officials, are determined to find the missing. Many residents have sought refuge in local schools, highlighting the isolation and lack of infrastructure in these remote communities.

On the East Coast, a nor'easter caused significant coastal flooding from Virginia to New Jersey. States of emergency were declared in New Jersey and parts of New York, urging residents to monitor weather forecasts closely. The East Coast continues to experience strong winds and dangerous surf conditions, leading to travel disruptions and public safety warnings.

