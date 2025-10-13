Tragic Fire in West Delhi Claims Life of Sunil Kumar Ginotra

In a tragic incident in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, a fire claimed the life of 52-year-old Sunil Kumar Ginotra. The fire, which started on Monday, engulfed the ground floor of a residential building.

According to the police, Sunil was alone at home when the fire erupted, possibly due to a short circuit. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, and authorities are now investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

Family and neighbors described the harrowing moments upon discovering the fire. Investigators are examining evidence, including wiring and electrical fittings, to pinpoint the cause, while reviewing CCTV footage for any unusual activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)