Left Menu

Tragic Fire in West Delhi Claims Life of Sunil Kumar Ginotra

A fire in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar resulted in the tragic death of 52-year-old Sunil Kumar Ginotra, who was reportedly alone at home. Preliminary investigations suggest that a short circuit may have initiated the fire. Firefighters swiftly controlled the blaze, and further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 19:20 IST
Tragic Fire in West Delhi Claims Life of Sunil Kumar Ginotra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in West Delhi's Tilak Nagar, a fire claimed the life of 52-year-old Sunil Kumar Ginotra. The fire, which started on Monday, engulfed the ground floor of a residential building.

According to the police, Sunil was alone at home when the fire erupted, possibly due to a short circuit. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, and authorities are now investigating the exact cause of the blaze.

Family and neighbors described the harrowing moments upon discovering the fire. Investigators are examining evidence, including wiring and electrical fittings, to pinpoint the cause, while reviewing CCTV footage for any unusual activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Charged: The Intricate Web of the IRCTC Scam

 India
2
Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

Bolsonaro's House Arrest: Brazil's Judicial Stand

 Global
3
Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

Gurugram Police Crack Down on Loan Shark Syndicate

 India
4
India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

India Honors 2024 Olympic Medallists, Sets Sights on Future Glory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025