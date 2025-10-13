Left Menu

DLF Malls Assure: Water Supply Remains Uninterrupted

DLF Promenade and DLF Emporio malls in Delhi dismiss water supply disruption claims, stating they maintain an adequate supply. Addressing concerns, DLF highlights robust contingency plans and coordinated efforts with authorities, assuring uninterrupted services amid peak festive season. Delhi Jal Board officials confirm the issue's resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Reports of water supply issues at Delhi's DLF Promenade and DLF Emporio malls have been refuted by the real estate company. In a statement issued Monday, DLF declared that the water supply to both malls remains uninterrupted.

DLF acknowledged local concerns about Vasant Kunj's water supply but emphasized that the malls have effective contingency measures in place. Teams are actively coordinating with relevant authorities to guarantee continuous services, especially during the significant festive season.

Echoing the commitment to customer satisfaction, a DLF spokesperson reassured that providing top-notch services is the key priority. The Delhi Jal Board confirmed that initial issues had been resolved, ensuring smooth operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

