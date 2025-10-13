Left Menu

Delhi's Green Leap: Preserving the Southern Ridge

The Delhi government declared 41 sq. km of Southern Ridge as a reserved forest. This initiative aims to protect the ridge, combat pollution, and promote greenery. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized the project's role in ensuring a pollution-free, balanced environment for the city's residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government announced that 41 square kilometers of the Southern Ridge have been designated as a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927. This significant move is part of a broader initiative to protect and revitalize ridge areas in Delhi that have long suffered from neglect and encroachment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a media briefing, articulated the vision of transforming Delhi into a modern capital characterized by a pollution-free and balanced environment. The reserved forest designation marks the first phase of a project aimed at preserving Delhi's natural greenery while also providing clean air for future generations.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the ecological benefits of the announcement, criticizing previous administrations for inaction against ridge degradation. Plans include planting indigenous and fruit-bearing trees, such as neem and mango, to further enhance this newly protected area. Additional ridge areas are under evaluation for similar conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

