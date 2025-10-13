Delhi's Green Leap: Preserving the Southern Ridge

The Delhi government announced that 41 square kilometers of the Southern Ridge have been designated as a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927. This significant move is part of a broader initiative to protect and revitalize ridge areas in Delhi that have long suffered from neglect and encroachment.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a media briefing, articulated the vision of transforming Delhi into a modern capital characterized by a pollution-free and balanced environment. The reserved forest designation marks the first phase of a project aimed at preserving Delhi's natural greenery while also providing clean air for future generations.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa underscored the ecological benefits of the announcement, criticizing previous administrations for inaction against ridge degradation. Plans include planting indigenous and fruit-bearing trees, such as neem and mango, to further enhance this newly protected area. Additional ridge areas are under evaluation for similar conservation efforts.

