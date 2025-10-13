Devastating Torrential Rainfall Brings Mexico to Standstill

At least 64 people are dead, and 65 remain missing after torrential rains ravaged parts of Mexico last week, government officials reported on Monday. The downpour unleashed landslides and widespread flooding, particularly impacting central states and the Gulf Coast.

The untimely tropical depression battered the region toward the end of the rainy season, catching forecasters off guard as their attention was focused on other tropical storms and hurricanes on the Pacific coast. "Such intense rain was unexpected," President Claudia Sheinbaum said during a briefing.

Mud-swamped streets and collapsed bridges testify to the devastation in states like Veracruz and Hidalgo, prompting a massive emergency response. While thousands of personnel are deployed for clean-up and evacuation efforts, authorities are also working to prevent a dengue outbreak, given stagnant water poses a breeding ground for mosquitoes.