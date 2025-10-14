Tragedy Strikes: Gold Mine Collapse in Venezuela

A tragic incident claimed the lives of at least 14 people in El Callao, southern Venezuela, when a gold mine collapsed following intense rainfall. Emergency officials confirmed the casualties on Monday, revealing the gravity of the situation.

Authorities stated that recovery efforts were actively underway, with bodies retrieved from three different shafts. The focus of the operation is to manage the water levels caused by continuous rains and to ensure the possibility of further rescue endeavors.

Through social media, emergency officials detailed that the priority remains the drainage of all affected shafts in the area. This step is vital to assess and carry on with future rescue operations effectively.

