Rethinking Disasters: Human, Historical, and Media Perspectives

In December 1989, the United Nations designated October 13 as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, aiming to make disaster mitigation integral to global consciousness. Today, as disasters increase in frequency and intensity, this mission is critical.

Despite advancements in disaster risk understanding, long-standing issues persist in tackling them effectively. One major oversight is the media's focus on rapid-onset disasters such as wildfires and earthquakes, overshadowing long-term crises like climate change.

It calls for a structural shift in addressing the root causes of disasters. Emphasizing how poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and governance failings heighten vulnerabilities, the piece argues for integrated approaches to mitigate all disaster forms proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)