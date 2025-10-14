Left Menu

Rethinking Disasters: Human, Historical, and Media Perspectives

This article examines the evolution of disaster perception, from divine punishments to human-induced events. It highlights the discrepancies in media coverage between rapid and slow-onset disasters. With focus on prevention and equity, it emphasizes the need for a holistic approach to disaster risk reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Montreal | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In December 1989, the United Nations designated October 13 as the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, aiming to make disaster mitigation integral to global consciousness. Today, as disasters increase in frequency and intensity, this mission is critical.

Despite advancements in disaster risk understanding, long-standing issues persist in tackling them effectively. One major oversight is the media's focus on rapid-onset disasters such as wildfires and earthquakes, overshadowing long-term crises like climate change.

It calls for a structural shift in addressing the root causes of disasters. Emphasizing how poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and governance failings heighten vulnerabilities, the piece argues for integrated approaches to mitigate all disaster forms proactively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

