Devastation in Alaska: Resilience Tested as Typhoon Halong Strikes

The remnants of Typhoon Halong wreaked havoc in western Alaska, leading to one fatality and two missing persons. Over 50 individuals were rescued amid severe weather conditions. Communities face power outages and damages, spurring urgent calls for recovery support. Climate resilience remains a priority for Alaska’s senators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juneau | Updated: 14-10-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The aftermath of Typhoon Halong left a trail of destruction in western Alaska, resulting in one confirmed death and two missing persons. The storm unleashed hurricane-force winds and caused catastrophic flooding, prompting the rescue of more than 50 individuals, some from rooftops, according to authorities.

With winter approaching, officials emphasized the need for sustained recovery efforts for the devastated communities. Alaska's senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, underscored the importance of climate resilience and federal infrastructure support during a news conference.

The storm has further underscored the urgency of addressing climate change impacts in Alaska, with local residents grappling with power outages, damaged infrastructure, and ruined subsistence food supplies. Meanwhile, adverse weather continued to affect other parts of the country, causing fatalities and disruptions.

