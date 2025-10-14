Devastation in Alaska: Resilience Tested as Typhoon Halong Strikes

The aftermath of Typhoon Halong left a trail of destruction in western Alaska, resulting in one confirmed death and two missing persons. The storm unleashed hurricane-force winds and caused catastrophic flooding, prompting the rescue of more than 50 individuals, some from rooftops, according to authorities.

With winter approaching, officials emphasized the need for sustained recovery efforts for the devastated communities. Alaska's senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, underscored the importance of climate resilience and federal infrastructure support during a news conference.

The storm has further underscored the urgency of addressing climate change impacts in Alaska, with local residents grappling with power outages, damaged infrastructure, and ruined subsistence food supplies. Meanwhile, adverse weather continued to affect other parts of the country, causing fatalities and disruptions.