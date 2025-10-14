Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra: North Tripura's Revolutionary Water Conservation Initiative

The North Tripura district administration has unveiled a monumental water conservation initiative dubbed 'Uttar Jal Sanchay Yatra'. This ambitious project seeks to construct 50,000 soak pits within a span of just two days in November, aiming to promote water conservation across the region.

District Magistrate Chandni Chandran, spearheading the project, described the soak pits as simple yet impactful. These structures facilitate the infiltration of rainwater into the soil, mitigating flooding risks and enhancing soil health to boost agricultural productivity.

The district aims to galvanize community involvement, collaborating with various government bodies, local panchayats, and schools. A demonstration of soak pit construction has been shared on social media, encouraging widespread participation. The initiative aligns with the national drive to 'catch the rain where it falls'.

