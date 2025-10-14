Elusive Leopard Captured in Ayodhya Cantt Forests

In a significant development, a leopard that had been roaming the Ayodhya Cantt forests was successfully captured on Tuesday. The Army laid a strategic trap which ensnared the elusive animal in the morning hours.

The Lucknow Zoo team stepped in during the afternoon to tranquillize the captured leopard. This led to its safe transfer to the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in the MaharajGanj district, ensuring the animal's future protection and care.

Ayodhya Divisional Forest Officer Prakhar Gupta highlighted that the net installation was part of broader efforts to prevent animal trespassing and maintain the safety of the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)