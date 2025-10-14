Left Menu

Elusive Leopard Captured in Ayodhya Cantt Forests

A leopard that had been wandering the Ayodhya Cantt area for months was finally captured in a net set by the Army. Tranquillized by the Lucknow Zoo team, it has been relocated to the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary. The net aimed to safeguard the region from animal intrusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:09 IST
In a significant development, a leopard that had been roaming the Ayodhya Cantt forests was successfully captured on Tuesday. The Army laid a strategic trap which ensnared the elusive animal in the morning hours.

The Lucknow Zoo team stepped in during the afternoon to tranquillize the captured leopard. This led to its safe transfer to the Sohagi Barwa wildlife sanctuary in the MaharajGanj district, ensuring the animal's future protection and care.

Ayodhya Divisional Forest Officer Prakhar Gupta highlighted that the net installation was part of broader efforts to prevent animal trespassing and maintain the safety of the area.

