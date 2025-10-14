Left Menu

Bengaluru's Infrastructure Spotlight: A Call for Unity and Action

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's remarks on Bengaluru's roads and garbage have sparked a discussion on the city's infrastructure. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar emphasized the need for collective efforts rather than criticism. State ministers acknowledged the challenges and vowed to implement necessary improvements.

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has reignited the debate over Bengaluru's ailing infrastructure after sharing candid remarks from an overseas executive about the city's deplorable roads and garbage woes. The critical comments have prompted Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to advocate for a united effort to address these issues.

Acknowledging the city's infrastructural challenges, State Ministers Priyank Kharge and M B Patil called for patience and cooperation. They vowed that significant efforts were underway to improve the city's roads and alleviate traffic congestion, stressing that resolving the problems would take time and holistic action.

The Bengaluru government has sanctioned over Rs 1,100 crore for road repairs and major infrastructure projects aimed at making the city globally competitive. Shivakumar emphasized Bengaluru's potential as a thriving metropolis and urged for constructive engagement rather than persistent critique.

