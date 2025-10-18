Kerala’s six-lane highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram set to open in 2026: Minister

Kerala's long-awaited six-lane national highway, stretching 45 metres wide from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram, will be opened to the public as a New Year gift in 2026, state Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohammed Riyas said on Saturday.

He described the project as the realisation of a long-cherished dream of Malayalis, made possible through the strong resolve and determined efforts of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

Riyas was speaking at the inauguration of the 'Vision 2031' Public Works Department (PWD) seminar, according to a statement.

"When the government assumed office, there were only two options before us regarding the national highway project — either abandon it or find the required funds. For the first time in India's history, a state decided to raise its own funds for national highway development," he said.

The state spent Rs 5,580 crore to make the project a reality, Riyas said, adding that the highway's development would open new avenues for Kerala's comprehensive growth.

Outlining the PWD's initiatives, he said the department's primary goal is to transform Kerala into an infrastructure development hub by 2031, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the state's formation.

"In the past nine and a half years, we have made remarkable progress in the development sector. Kerala has become one of the few places where BM–BC (Bituminous Macadam–Bituminous Concrete) roads are available even in rural areas," he said.

Riyas added that smart roads have been developed in cities to improve transport infrastructure and that all PWD roads would be built as "smart design roads." By 2031, the aim is to upgrade 100 per cent of state roads to modern standards, he said.

State highways will be converted into four-lane design roads, and major district roads will be upgraded to two-lane standards in a phased manner. Elevated highways will be built along major urban routes with heavy traffic, he added.

A comprehensive road network map will be prepared to connect major tourist destinations, and an integrated road connectivity plan for tribal regions will be implemented jointly with other departments, Riyas said.

