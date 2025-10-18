Uttarakhand: Record number of pilgrims visit Adi Kailash this year

A record number of 31,187 pilgrims have visited Adi Kailash so far this year, beating its previous year's record, an official said on Saturday. Located in the Dharchula area of ​​Pithoragarh district, Adi Kailash is situated at an altitude of 6,310 metres. It is also referred to as Chotta Kailash and is considered to be a replica of Mount Kailash. According to Dharchula SDM Jitendra Verma, the record number of pilgrims is despite the fact that during monsoon, heavy rain-triggered landslides disrupted the yatra.

However, the natural calamities could not dampen the enthusiasm of the devotees, Verma highlighted. In 2024, the sacred mountain-top was visited by 29,352 pilgrims, Verma said, highlighting that this abode of Lord Shiva received a major boost after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the place in October 2023.

He pointed out that before PM's visit, the number of pilgrims visiting Adi Kailash had never even crossed 2,500.

The SDM also said that more pilgrims are expected to arrive as the second phase of the yatra will continue until October 31.

The Adi Kailash Yatra began in 1981 alongside the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. It offers pilgrims a choice to do darshan of Lord Shiva at a lower cost with less difficulty.

