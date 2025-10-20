FACTBOX-What jewels did the Louvre thieves steal?

Here are details of the robbery that took place at Paris' Louvre museum on Sunday and the jewels that were stolen.

HOW DID THE THIEVES BREAK INTO THE LOUVRE? The thieves pulled up outside the Louvre on Sunday morning, on a road along the Seine river, and climbed an extendable ladder to break into an upper window that looks into the Galerie d'Apollon, or Apollo Gallery, authorities said.

WHAT JEWELS WERE STOLEN? The Culture Ministry said the following eight pieces were stolen.

- Tiara from the jewellery set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense - Necklace from the sapphire jewellery set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense

- Earring, part of a pair from the sapphire jewellery set of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense - Emerald necklace from the Marie-Louise set

- Pair of emerald earrings from the Marie-Louise set - Brooch known as the reliquary brooch

- Tiara of Empress Eugénie - Large bodice knot (brooch) of Empress Eugénie

The crown of Empress Eugenie was found outside the museum. The thieves apparently dropped the piece, made of gold, emerald and diamonds, as they made their getaway. WHAT IS THE GALERIE D'APOLLON?

In 1661, after a fire broke out at the Louvre, Louis XIV entrusted architect Louis Le Vau to create a gallery reflecting his new emblem, the sun. Le Vau modelled the space on Apollo, the Greek god of the sun. The resulting hall, an ornate space of gold leaf and paintings, would be the model for the Palace of Versailles' world-famous Hall of Mirrors, finished 20 years later after Louis XIV left Paris for Versailles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)