Leopard Terror Strikes Village in Una District

In Una district's Haroli sub-division, three villagers were injured in a leopard attack. One victim suffered a serious eye injury while two escaped with minor wounds. Villagers chased and injured the leopard, which was later captured by forest officials. Panic ensued until the leopard's capture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 20-10-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 18:25 IST
A leopard attack in the Haroli sub-division of Una district left three villagers injured on Monday, according to officials. The incident heightened fears among residents, especially as one person sustained a severe eye injury while two others had minor wounds.

Witnesses reported that the attack occurred on farmland in the Palkwah area when the leopard emerged from its hiding spot in nearby bushes. Alarmed passersby attempted to flee to safety after hearing the animal's growl, but the leopard managed to strike three individuals.

In retaliation and fear, a group of villagers armed with sticks chased the leopard, injuring it in the process. Forest department staff later captured the wounded animal from nearby bushes. Residents have urged authorities to relocate the leopard away from the village to ensure safety, particularly for children. The leopard is set to be transferred to a rehabilitation center for treatment, officials confirmed.

