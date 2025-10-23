Unearthing the Secrets of Edmontosaurus: Fossil 'Mummies' Reveal Dinosaur Anatomy in Unprecedented Detail

In a remarkable paleontological discovery, scientists have unearthed two fossilized Edmontosaurus dinosaurs in the Wyoming badlands, revealing their anatomy in unprecedented detail. The fossils, dating back 66 million years, include the first-ever hooves found on any dinosaur species, offering new insights into their physiology.

These specimens, a young adult and a juvenile, were coated in a thin clay layer that preserved extensive skin surfaces, providing the most complete view yet of a large dinosaur. Unlike traditional mummies from ancient Egypt, these are clay imprints that offer a reconstructed profile of the Edmontosaurus.

Paleontologist Paul Sereno, leading the study published in 'Science,' notes that Edmontosaurus was a prevalent species in its ecosystem, likening it to the 'cow of its day.' Their combination of four-legged and two-legged mobility was comparable to kangaroos, representing a significant case of convergent evolution.

