Unearthing the Secrets of Edmontosaurus: Fossil 'Mummies' Reveal Dinosaur Anatomy in Unprecedented Detail

Two fossilized Edmontosaurus dinosaurs unearthed in Wyoming showcase their anatomy in exceptional detail, including hooves on the feet—unique among dinosaurs. These well-preserved fossils offer a rare glimpse into their full profile, revealing important insights about their physiology and behavior during the Cretaceous Period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 23:32 IST
In a remarkable paleontological discovery, scientists have unearthed two fossilized Edmontosaurus dinosaurs in the Wyoming badlands, revealing their anatomy in unprecedented detail. The fossils, dating back 66 million years, include the first-ever hooves found on any dinosaur species, offering new insights into their physiology.

These specimens, a young adult and a juvenile, were coated in a thin clay layer that preserved extensive skin surfaces, providing the most complete view yet of a large dinosaur. Unlike traditional mummies from ancient Egypt, these are clay imprints that offer a reconstructed profile of the Edmontosaurus.

Paleontologist Paul Sereno, leading the study published in 'Science,' notes that Edmontosaurus was a prevalent species in its ecosystem, likening it to the 'cow of its day.' Their combination of four-legged and two-legged mobility was comparable to kangaroos, representing a significant case of convergent evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

