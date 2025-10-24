Federal Reserve's Shift Towards Transparency in Stress Tests

The U.S. Federal Reserve has announced a significant shift in how it conducts annual stress tests for large banks, emphasizing transparency and public involvement. On Friday, the Fed revealed plans to make its modeling and scenarios open for public feedback.

The initiative represents a substantial change in the regulatory landscape, aiming to demystify an essential tool implemented after the 2008 financial meltdown. By doing so, the Fed hopes to bolster trust and understanding among stakeholders.

The annual stress test outcomes are crucial in determining capital requirements for major banks, by assessing their performance during a hypothetical economic downturn. These proposed changes await a vote by the Fed board, expected later on Friday.

