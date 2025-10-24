Blaze in Lucknow: Swift Action Saves Lives

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey residential building in Lucknow's Aliganj area recently, spreading rapidly to a nearby photo frame warehouse. Prompt action by fire officials ensured the safe evacuation of all residents.

The blaze, reported at 6.30 pm, was tackled by eight fire tenders from various local stations. Although a roof collapse resulted in injuries to three firefighters, efforts controlled the fire within two hours.

Preliminary investigations hint at a short circuit or the inherent flammability of photo frame materials as potential causes, though a detailed probe will confirm this. Officials confirmed no casualties, focusing on both fire suppression and the safety of all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)