IAEA and Ontario Tech Expand Collaboration to Advance Nuclear and AI Security

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Ontario Tech University have renewed their partnership as an IAEA Collaborating Centre, extending the agreement for another four years to strengthen joint efforts in advanced nuclear power development, artificial intelligence (AI), and nuclear security. The new phase of collaboration, covering 2025 to 2029, was officially signed at IAEA headquarters in Vienna on 23 October 2025.

The renewed designation marks a significant expansion of the IAEA–Ontario Tech partnership, building upon their previous achievements while integrating cutting-edge areas such as information and computer security and AI for nuclear security—topics of growing importance in the age of digitalization and emerging technologies.

Strengthening Global Cooperation in Nuclear Innovation

The collaboration underscores the IAEA’s commitment to promoting nuclear science, technology, and innovation through partnerships with leading academic and research institutions worldwide. Ontario Tech University, located in Oshawa, Canada, has been a pioneer in clean energy and nuclear research since its establishment in 2002, making it an ideal partner for the IAEA’s forward-looking agenda.

“This redesignation is a testament to Ontario Tech University’s scientific and technical excellence at both the national and international level,” said Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy. “Ontario Tech has also played an important role in capacity building, including by training young professionals. I commend all involved for their proactive engagement and look forward to celebrating more achievements.”

The new agreement renews Ontario Tech’s role in advancing small modular reactor (SMR) development, hybrid energy systems, and nuclear cogeneration—the simultaneous production of electricity and heat for industrial processes, desalination, and district heating. These technologies are expected to play a central role in achieving net-zero carbon goals and strengthening energy resilience.

Expanding into AI and Nuclear Security

A key new feature of the renewed collaboration is its focus on computer security and artificial intelligence within the field of nuclear security. As digital systems become more integrated into the operation of nuclear facilities, ensuring the cybersecurity of critical infrastructure has become a top global priority.

Under the new workplan, Ontario Tech University will provide expert support for IAEA initiatives in AI-driven data analysis, information protection, and cyber threat mitigation. The university will also develop training programmes, educational materials, and publications to help build capacity among IAEA Member States, many of which face a shortage of expertise in these emerging areas.

“Ontario Tech University will support IAEA-driven international cooperation efforts on topics related to information and computer security, as well as artificial intelligence for nuclear security,” said Karine Herviou, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security. “This expanded collaboration aims to strengthen the IAEA’s assistance to Member States, addressing challenges linked to emerging technologies.”

Through this renewed focus, the IAEA and Ontario Tech aim to develop a global framework for safe, secure, and transparent use of digital tools in nuclear applications, ensuring that innovation goes hand in hand with protection against cyber risks.

A Hub for Clean Energy Research and Innovation

Ontario Tech University has long been a cornerstone of Canada’s nuclear and clean energy ecosystem. Its facilities, including the Brilliant Energy Institute and the Energy Research Centre, host advanced research on reactor systems, renewable energy integration, and sustainable grid solutions.

The university is also preparing to deploy a subcritical assembly, a type of research reactor used for training and applied nuclear engineering studies. Once operational, it will be the only facility of its kind in Canada, offering students and researchers practical experience in nuclear operations and safety protocols.

“Canada is proud to see Ontario Tech University’s designation as an IAEA Collaborating Centre renewed for another four years,” said Alison Grant, Canada’s Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna. “This partnership showcases Canadian excellence in science and innovation and strengthens our capacity to advance technologies for nuclear energy applications, along with nuclear safety and security, towards a climate-resilient future.”

“As Canada’s first Collaborating Centre, Ontario Tech has provided leadership in bridging the IAEA with key Canadian nuclear industry partners such as Ontario Power Generation, Bruce Nuclear, Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, and the Government of Canada,” added Les Jacobs, Vice President of Research & Innovation at Ontario Tech University.

Global Impact of IAEA Collaborating Centres

The IAEA’s network of Collaborating Centres plays a vital role in translating research into practice. These institutions assist the IAEA in implementing technical cooperation projects, developing new technologies, and providing specialized training in nuclear safety, security, and energy innovation.

Currently, there are 86 IAEA Collaborating Centres worldwide, representing a growing community of academic and scientific partners dedicated to advancing the peaceful uses of nuclear energy.

The renewal of the Ontario Tech partnership highlights the IAEA’s commitment to uniting technology and human expertise to build a more sustainable, secure, and low-carbon future. By integrating advanced nuclear science with AI and cybersecurity research, this collaboration ensures that the next generation of nuclear systems will not only be efficient—but also resilient and trusted.