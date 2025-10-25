Left Menu

Dinosaurs Thrived Before Asteroid Annihilation

New research on fossils in New Mexico reveals that dinosaurs, including the massive Alamosaurus, were thriving just 340,000 years before the catastrophic asteroid impact that marked the end of the Cretaceous Period. This finding challenges previous beliefs surrounding the timeline of dinosaur extinction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fossil site in New Mexico has provided new insights into the world of dinosaurs just before their sudden extinction.

Research shows that dinosaurs like the enormous Alamosaurus were flourishing roughly 340,000 years prior to the asteroid impact that wiped them out.

The study adds evidence to ongoing debates about the precise timeline and causes of dinosaur extinction.

