Leopard Alert in Dhulkot: Forest Department on High Alert

Authorities have launched an urgent search operation in Dhulkot, Ambala district, following a reported sighting of a leopard. The forest department and local police, in collaboration with village residents, are on high alert as they scour the area.

CCTV footage indicates that a wild animal, possibly a leopard, was present in the vicinity. However, the forest department has yet to officially confirm the big cat's presence. Residents are advised to exercise caution as the search progresses.

An official announcement was made to the villagers, urging them to remain vigilant and report any further sightings as the search for the elusive animal continues.