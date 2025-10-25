Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Farmer Suffers Fatal Tiger Attack in Chandrapur

A farmer in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was killed by a tiger despite prior warnings from villagers. The victim, Vasudev Sitkura Wethe, was found dead near his paddy fields. Villagers accused forest officials of negligence and demanded action against the tiger. Chandrapur is known for its Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:11 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Farmer Suffers Fatal Tiger Attack in Chandrapur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer's life tragically ended in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district when a tiger attacked and killed him, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The deceased, 58-year-old Vasudev Sitkura Wethe, lived in Akapur village and was last seen heading towards his farmland to assess his paddy crop.

Despite villagers alerting officials about a tiger frequently sighted in recent days, Wethe's death prompted accusations of negligence against the forest department. Authorities are urged to capture the tiger as Chandrapur continues to face challenges with its proximity to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critical Minerals Mission

IISc Bengaluru and C-MET Hyderabad Named Centres of Excellence Under Critica...

 India
2
Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

Civil Aviation Ministry Achieves Major Milestones in Special Campaign 5.0

 India
3
HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

HLL Lifecare Pays Record ₹69.53 Crore Dividend to Government for FY 2024–25

 India
4
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Vision in Tamil Nadu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for “One Agriculture, One Nation, One Team” Visi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI transforms solar energy management and storage

Digital transformation becomes engine of sustainable growth

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025