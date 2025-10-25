Tragedy Strikes as Farmer Suffers Fatal Tiger Attack in Chandrapur

A farmer's life tragically ended in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district when a tiger attacked and killed him, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area.

The deceased, 58-year-old Vasudev Sitkura Wethe, lived in Akapur village and was last seen heading towards his farmland to assess his paddy crop.

Despite villagers alerting officials about a tiger frequently sighted in recent days, Wethe's death prompted accusations of negligence against the forest department. Authorities are urged to capture the tiger as Chandrapur continues to face challenges with its proximity to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

