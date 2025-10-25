Tragedy Strikes as Farmer Suffers Fatal Tiger Attack in Chandrapur
A farmer in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district was killed by a tiger despite prior warnings from villagers. The victim, Vasudev Sitkura Wethe, was found dead near his paddy fields. Villagers accused forest officials of negligence and demanded action against the tiger. Chandrapur is known for its Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 25-10-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
A farmer's life tragically ended in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district when a tiger attacked and killed him, highlighting the ongoing human-wildlife conflict in the area.
The deceased, 58-year-old Vasudev Sitkura Wethe, lived in Akapur village and was last seen heading towards his farmland to assess his paddy crop.
Despite villagers alerting officials about a tiger frequently sighted in recent days, Wethe's death prompted accusations of negligence against the forest department. Authorities are urged to capture the tiger as Chandrapur continues to face challenges with its proximity to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement