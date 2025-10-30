Tensions Rise Over Bengaluru's Tunnel Road Project In High-Stakes Political Clash
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clashed with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya over Bengaluru's tunnel road project at a southern states urban development ministers' meeting. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar praised state initiatives. Surya criticized the project cost, advocating public transport, while Shivakumar mocked Surya's stance.
An escalating political conflict unfolded as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and BJP MP Tejasvi Surya clashed over the ambitious tunnel road project in Bengaluru during a recent gathering of southern states' urban development ministers.
Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while lauding the state's infrastructure initiatives, provided no assurance of funds to Karnataka's demands. Surya criticized the Rs 43,000 crore project, advocating instead for enhanced public transport solutions.
Shivakumar rebutted Surya, questioning his reliance on cars despite promoting public transport, and lambasted the BJP for its negligible contributions during its governance. He reinforced the Congress' pivotal role in advancing Bengaluru's metro system.
