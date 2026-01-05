Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis responds to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's criticism of BJP's role in Pune's development. Highlighting completed projects, Fadnavis emphasizes BJP’s contributions, while Pawar alleges failures and advocates leadership change. This confrontation emerges ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, marking a significant political clash.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has fired back at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's criticism regarding the BJP's infrastructural contributions to Pune. Fadnavis suggested that Pawar and others scrutinize their records before questioning the BJP, highlighting various completed and ongoing projects in the region.
Pawar, while campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, has emphasized a perceived leadership failure in Pune and advocated for change. The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has aligned with the opposition NCP (SP) for the civic polls, which adds complexity to the political dynamics in the upcoming elections.
Meanwhile, Fadnavis recounted the BJP's efforts since coming to power in 2017, citing major infrastructural undertakings, including a metro system, water projects, and riverfront rejuvenation. Amid escalating political tensions, this issue underscores the broader debate over Pune's developmental progress and governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
