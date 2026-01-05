Left Menu

Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis responds to NCP leader Ajit Pawar's criticism of BJP's role in Pune's development. Highlighting completed projects, Fadnavis emphasizes BJP’s contributions, while Pawar alleges failures and advocates leadership change. This confrontation emerges ahead of the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, marking a significant political clash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 23:18 IST
Political Clash Over Pune's Development: BJP vs NCP
Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has fired back at Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's criticism regarding the BJP's infrastructural contributions to Pune. Fadnavis suggested that Pawar and others scrutinize their records before questioning the BJP, highlighting various completed and ongoing projects in the region.

Pawar, while campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, has emphasized a perceived leadership failure in Pune and advocated for change. The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, has aligned with the opposition NCP (SP) for the civic polls, which adds complexity to the political dynamics in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis recounted the BJP's efforts since coming to power in 2017, citing major infrastructural undertakings, including a metro system, water projects, and riverfront rejuvenation. Amid escalating political tensions, this issue underscores the broader debate over Pune's developmental progress and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
2
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
3
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India
4
US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

US Vaccine Schedule Overhaul Sparks Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026