Banner Controversy in Ballari Sparks Political Clash Over Maharshi Valmiki Statue

Violence erupted in Ballari, Karnataka, when a banner related to Maharshi Valmiki was torn down, leading to the death of a Congress worker. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar criticized the manner in which the banner was removed, asserting it insulted Valmiki. 23 individuals have been arrested so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 06-01-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 20:16 IST
In a controversial episode in Ballari, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed outrage over the dismantling of a banner that honored Maharshi Valmiki. The event triggered violent clashes between BJP and Congress workers, resulting in the death of a Congress activist by gunfire from a private security personnel allegedly linked to a Congress leader.

The clash arose near BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence, where a statue unveiling ceremony for Maharshi Valmiki was announced via the contentious banner. Shivakumar criticized local BJP leaders for not utilizing formal channels to address their grievances about the banner. Instead, the removal act was performed in a way that insulted Valmiki, ruffling political and public sentiments.

The fallout from the event has seen 23 arrests including three private guards as authorities investigate the incident. While Shivakumar commended the police response, he clarified that the incident was fueled by jealousy over the statute's positive reception. He called for peaceful conduct between Congress and BJP members to preserve Ballari's historical legacy.

