Tragedy Strikes: Boat Capsizing in Katarniaghat

In a tragic incident, a boat capsized in the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, leaving eight people missing, including five children, as reported by officials on Thursday.

The rescue operations have been difficult due to continuous rain, although teams are vigorously striving to locate the missing individuals.

On Wednesday evening, the boat, which was ferrying 22 passengers, capsized in Kaudiyala river near Bharathapur village in Bahraich district. The accident led to the drowning of a 60-year-old woman, whose body was recovered later. Thirteen passengers were successfully rescued.

District authorities have launched a large-scale rescue mission, collaborating with various disaster response teams. Local officials are overseeing operations, ensuring support for the affected families.

Witnesses and survivors described the perilous situation, with hazardous river currents and ensuing chaos as the boat overturned. Survivors recount their daunting escapes and the devastating losses faced by many families.