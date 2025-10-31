Cloud Seeding in Delhi: Atmospheric Challenges and Viability

An IIT Delhi report states that the climatic conditions in Delhi during the peak pollution months, particularly December and January, are unsuitable for consistent cloud seeding. The city faces a fundamental lack of moisture and saturation needed for the procedure.

The research, compiled by IIT's Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, explores the outcomes of two cloud-seeding trials conducted in Delhi's Burari, north Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar. Unlike successful experiments in Kanpur, these trials resulted in no rainfall. The report highlights that feasible atmospheric conditions are rare and often overlap with natural rain events, reducing the potential gains.

Given the high operational costs and uncertain scientific outcomes in Delhi's high aerosol environment, the report suggests that cloud seeding isn't a viable primary strategy for tackling winter air pollution. It proposes emission reduction as a more effective long-term solution.

