Left Menu

Cloud Seeding in Delhi: Atmospheric Challenges and Viability

An IIT Delhi report reveals that cloud seeding during Delhi's peak pollution months is hindered by insufficient moisture. The analysis cites high operational costs, scientific uncertainties, and short-lived benefits as key hurdles. It suggests sustained emission reduction as a more effective pollution management strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:56 IST
Cloud Seeding in Delhi: Atmospheric Challenges and Viability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IIT Delhi report states that the climatic conditions in Delhi during the peak pollution months, particularly December and January, are unsuitable for consistent cloud seeding. The city faces a fundamental lack of moisture and saturation needed for the procedure.

The research, compiled by IIT's Centre for Atmospheric Sciences, explores the outcomes of two cloud-seeding trials conducted in Delhi's Burari, north Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar. Unlike successful experiments in Kanpur, these trials resulted in no rainfall. The report highlights that feasible atmospheric conditions are rare and often overlap with natural rain events, reducing the potential gains.

Given the high operational costs and uncertain scientific outcomes in Delhi's high aerosol environment, the report suggests that cloud seeding isn't a viable primary strategy for tackling winter air pollution. It proposes emission reduction as a more effective long-term solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025