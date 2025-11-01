China's Antarctic Drilling Expedition: Unveiling Secrets Beneath the Ice

China launched its 42nd Antarctic expedition on Saturday, aiming to undertake substantial drilling experiments to understand the cold continent's natural resources and evolution.

Traditionally focusing on exploration via its five established research stations, China's latest mission marks a departure by initiating scientific drilling into Antarctica's lake-filled interior.

The Antarctic territory, holding a unique ecosystem, challenges scientists with high pressure and low temperatures. China aims to gather critical data to comprehend sedimentary processes and the region's influence on global climate patterns.

