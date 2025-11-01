Dr. Jitendra Singh Leads Brainstorming on Strengthening Government Communication Strategies

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State for PMO, Atomic Energy, Space, Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh, chaired an extensive brainstorming session on “Effective Government Communication” with Secretaries and senior officials of various departments under his charge in New Delhi today. The high-level meeting focused on evolving modern communication practices to make government outreach more transparent, relatable, and impactful for citizens.

Building Bridges Between Policy and the People

Opening the session, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that government communication must evolve beyond traditional formats and become citizen-centric, engaging, and credible. He noted that effective communication was not merely about disseminating information but about building public trust, inspiring participation, and fostering transparency in governance.

Dr. Singh urged the ministries to adopt a “whole-of-government” communication approach, ensuring coherence and alignment in messaging across departments. He said this collective effort would help reinforce national objectives and present a unified narrative of development and progress to the people.

Simplifying Science: Storytelling as a Tool

Recognizing that scientific achievements often remain confined within technical boundaries, the Minister stressed the need to simplify science communication using storytelling techniques. He advised all scientific institutions and laboratories under his ministries to identify at least two success stories each that can be presented to the public in a relatable format—showing how scientific innovation directly improves lives.

“Even the most complex scientific achievements can touch hearts when explained through simple narratives,” Dr. Singh remarked. He called this approach essential to help citizens understand the real-world impact of government-supported research and innovation.

Participating Departments and Key Attendees

The brainstorming session brought together several top officials, including:

Rachna Shah , Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)

V. Srinivas , Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW)

Dr. Abhay Karandikar , Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST)

Dr. M. Ravichandran , Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences

Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) and Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)

Senior communication officers and domain experts from across ministries also participated, reflecting an integrated commitment to enhancing the impact and reach of government messaging.

Insights from the Communication Ecosystem

The session featured detailed presentations by senior officials from various government communication divisions. Principal Director General Dhirendra Ojha emphasized the need for clear, credible, and consistent communication, especially in an era dominated by digital media and misinformation. He stressed that credibility remains the cornerstone of effective communication, urging departments to engage proactively rather than reactively.

B. Narayanan, Director General, New Media Wing, discussed how digital transformation has revolutionized public communication. He cited examples of how short-form videos, infographics, and multilingual content have amplified citizen engagement. Narayanan encouraged ministries to use digital tools for real-time communication, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility across India’s linguistic and geographic diversity.

Senthil Rajan, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, advocated for a “whole-of-society” approach to communication. He noted that effective outreach requires collaboration not only within government but also with academia, civil society, media organizations, and private sector partners. Rajan emphasized the importance of partnerships with local influencers and community groups to make communication more relatable and people-oriented.

MyGov: A Model of Participatory Governance

Nand Kumarum, CEO of MyGov, highlighted the platform’s evolution as a two-way communication bridge between the government and citizens. He showcased examples of how MyGov has successfully crowdsourced ideas, feedback, and creative content for key government campaigns such as Swachh Bharat Mission and Digital India. Kumarum announced plans to expand MyGov’s outreach through regional language engagement and local-level digital initiatives to ensure greater inclusivity and citizen participation.

Learning from Experience: Departmental Best Practices

During the session, Secretary DoPT, Rachna Shah, delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the centrality of communication in administrative efficiency. Secretary DARPG, V. Srinivas, shared examples of successful communication initiatives, including campaigns under the National e-Governance Service Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) and Good Governance Week, both of which have received public acclaim for promoting citizen-focused governance.

Toward a Transparent and Engaged Government

Dr. Jitendra Singh reiterated that authentic, inclusive, and accessible communication must be embedded in the very fabric of governance. He emphasized that every message from the government—whether about science, reform, or citizen welfare—should reach the people in a language they understand and in a format they connect with.

Concluding the session, Dr. Singh said that effective communication is key to achieving transformational governance. “When communication becomes participatory, citizens stop being mere recipients of information—they become partners in progress,” he remarked.

The brainstorming session concluded with a collective resolve among departments to bridge the gap between policy and people through consistent, transparent, and innovative communication. The deliberations underscored that government communication must now evolve as a strategic tool for nation-building, inclusivity, and trust creation in a fast-changing information environment.