Arunachal Pradesh's Weather: A Gradual Shift Towards Stability

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Arunachal Pradesh will experience a gradual reduction in rainfall starting Sunday.

Key areas such as East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang, and West Siang will see rain and thunderstorms during the weekend.

By Monday, the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease, with only the foothills and eastern belt experiencing brief showers. A stable, drier climate is predicted to prevail from Tuesday onward across much of the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)