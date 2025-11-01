Arunachal Pradesh's Weather: A Gradual Shift Towards Stability
Rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh is expected to gradually decrease starting Sunday, according to the IMD. Thunderstorms are anticipated in several districts over the weekend, but by Tuesday, the weather is predicted to stabilize with predominantly dry conditions across most regions of the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Arunachal Pradesh will experience a gradual reduction in rainfall starting Sunday.
Key areas such as East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Namsai, Upper Siang, Siang, and West Siang will see rain and thunderstorms during the weekend.
By Monday, the intensity of the rain is expected to decrease, with only the foothills and eastern belt experiencing brief showers. A stable, drier climate is predicted to prevail from Tuesday onward across much of the state.
