Stranded in Nepal: Weather Chaos Grounds Everest Flights

Hundreds of tourists find themselves stranded in the Everest region as flights remain suspended at Lukla airport due to adverse weather conditions. The suspension, which has lasted for three consecutive days, is attributed to continuous rain, cloudy skies, and fog, according to local officials.

Assistant Chief District Officer of Solukhumbu district, Surendra Thapa, confirmed that flights have been grounded since Thursday, leaving tourists, many of whom trekked to the Everest base camp, unable to return to Kathmandu. Lukla, a critical gateway to Mt Everest, sees dozens of flights during the tourist season, all of which are now canceled.

Amrit Magar of Tara Airlines stated that approximately 1,500 tourists are currently stranded. Hotels in Lukla and the nearby Namche Bazaar are packed, while the Weather Forecasting Division reports no immediate end in sight for the heavy rain and snowfall impacting the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)