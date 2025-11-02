Left Menu

Unity One Elegante: Delhi's Latest Shopping Destination

Parsvnath Developers and Unity Group have launched 'Unity One Elegante', a shopping mall in Delhi expected to generate an annual rental income of Rs 120 crore. The mall covers 5 lakh sq ft of leasable area. The venture highlights growing demand for retail spaces in Delhi-NCR.

Updated: 02-11-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Parsvnath Developers and Unity Group have unveiled their latest project, 'Unity One Elegante', a new shopping mall situated at Netaji Subhash Place in Delhi. This venture is poised to generate an annual rental income of around Rs 120 crore.

Having fully leased the 5 lakh square feet of retail space, the mall's monthly rental is estimated at Rs 10 crore. According to Unity Group Director Harsh Bansal, the collaboration pays a lease rental of approximately Rs 20 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The development of this mall signifies the burgeoning demand for quality retail spaces in the Delhi-NCR market. Parsvnath Developers and Unity Group's joint venture, 'Unity Parsvnaths LLP', spearheaded the creation of this commercial destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

