Transforming Delhi: The Mahatma Gandhi Road Elevated Corridor

The Mahatma Gandhi Road elevated corridor project in Delhi, led by AECOM India and commissioned by the Public Works Department, aims to improve traffic flow in the national capital. The detailed plan focuses on integrating sustainable mobility and enhancing connectivity, with construction starting after government approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Public Works Department of Delhi has enlisted AECOM India to craft a Detailed Project Report for the Mahatma Gandhi Road elevated corridor. This effort aims to alleviate congestion on the city's major roads.

The report, due in 24 weeks, will include 3D models, designs, and cost estimates. Construction will commence in phases once the government approves the plan. The project, declared by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, embodies the government's vision for a modern Delhi.

Integrating the corridor with the Delhi Metro, the project promises improved traffic management, reduced travel times, and cleaner air. Divided into six phases, it will connect crucial urban zones, marking a new chapter in sustainable urban mobility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

