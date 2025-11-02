Telangana Launches Heli-borne Geophysical Survey to Revive SLBC Tunnel Project

The Telangana government's upcoming helicopter-borne geophysical survey marks a significant step in resuming the stalled Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project.

Slated to begin on November 3, this advanced survey follows a tragic collapse that occurred in February, claiming eight lives and halting progress.

The survey aims to map geological formations to ensure the remaining excavation is conducted safely, with the project slated for completion by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)