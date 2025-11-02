Left Menu

Telangana Launches Heli-borne Geophysical Survey to Revive SLBC Tunnel Project

The Telangana government is launching a VTEM Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey on November 3 to resume the SLBC tunnel project after a collapse killed eight in February. This survey aims to identify geological formations to ensure safe excavation, with completion targeted for mid-2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-11-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 22:35 IST
Telangana Launches Heli-borne Geophysical Survey to Revive SLBC Tunnel Project
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government's upcoming helicopter-borne geophysical survey marks a significant step in resuming the stalled Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project.

Slated to begin on November 3, this advanced survey follows a tragic collapse that occurred in February, claiming eight lives and halting progress.

The survey aims to map geological formations to ensure the remaining excavation is conducted safely, with the project slated for completion by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025