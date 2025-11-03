Left Menu

Seismic Alert: Earthquake Jolts Negros Island

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Negros island in the Philippines on Monday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km.

03-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled Negros island in the Philippines on Monday, causing ripples of concern in the region. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported the seismic event.

According to the GFZ, the earthquake's epicenter was recorded at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), highlighting the potential for aftershocks.

Authorities in the affected area are assessing the impact, although detailed reports on damages or casualties have yet to emerge. Local residents are being urged to remain vigilant as experts continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

