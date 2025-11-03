Powerful Quake Shakes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region near Khulm, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of 28 km, affecting an area with a population of nearly 65,000. Authorities are assessing the damage and potential fatalities as rescue efforts commence.
An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rattled Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Monday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey.
The tremor's epicenter was situated 22.5 kilometers from Khulm, a town with approximately 65,000 residents, with the quake occurring at a depth of 28 kilometers.
Authorities are currently assessing the damage, with emergency response teams deployed to the affected areas to begin rescue operations and evaluate any potential casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
