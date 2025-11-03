Left Menu

Powerful Quake Shakes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region near Khulm, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at a depth of 28 km, affecting an area with a population of nearly 65,000. Authorities are assessing the damage and potential fatalities as rescue efforts commence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 02:45 IST
Powerful Quake Shakes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rattled Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Monday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor's epicenter was situated 22.5 kilometers from Khulm, a town with approximately 65,000 residents, with the quake occurring at a depth of 28 kilometers.

Authorities are currently assessing the damage, with emergency response teams deployed to the affected areas to begin rescue operations and evaluate any potential casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025