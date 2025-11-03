Powerful Quake Shakes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush Region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale rattled Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Monday, as per the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor's epicenter was situated 22.5 kilometers from Khulm, a town with approximately 65,000 residents, with the quake occurring at a depth of 28 kilometers.

Authorities are currently assessing the damage, with emergency response teams deployed to the affected areas to begin rescue operations and evaluate any potential casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)