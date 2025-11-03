Afghanistan's Seismic Struggle: Unveiling the Earthquake Dilemma

A powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake recently devastated regions near Mazar-e Sharif in northern Afghanistan, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals and leaving around 150 injured. This disaster comes in the wake of a series of tremors that have plagued the country, killing thousands and highlighting a glaring need for improved resilience.

Afghanistan's geographical positioning makes it particularly susceptible to seismic activities. Nestled on the cusp of the Eurasian tectonic plate, it shares a volatile transgression zone with the Indian plate. This region, further influenced by the Arabian plate, is among the most tectonically active on the planet.

Recommendations to mitigate the devastation include constructing earthquake-resistant structures, retrofitting existing buildings, and enhancing early warning systems. Accurate mapping of fault lines using advanced technologies could also facilitate the relocation of communities from high-risk zones, potentially saving countless lives in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)