Left Menu

Heli-borne Electromagnetic Survey to Revive Telangana's SLBC Tunnel Project

The Telangana government will initiate a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey to restart the SLBC tunnel project after a collapse in February. The survey aims to map geological formations to ensure safe excavation. The AMRP intends to provide irrigation and drinking water in Nalgonda district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 09:33 IST
Heli-borne Electromagnetic Survey to Revive Telangana's SLBC Tunnel Project
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government is set to launch a helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey on Monday to resume work on the SLBC tunnel project. The project was halted earlier this year when a collapse resulted in eight fatalities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will oversee the operations in Nagarkurnool district. Conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), the survey will cover a 200-km stretch to map geological formations using electromagnetic signals.

The initiative is part of the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project, aiming to provide irrigation to Nalgonda's drought-prone areas and supply drinking water to fluoride-affected villages, drawing from Krishna river's resources to complete the tunnel construction by 2028.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025