Heli-borne Electromagnetic Survey to Revive Telangana's SLBC Tunnel Project
The Telangana government will initiate a helicopter-borne VTEM Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey to restart the SLBC tunnel project after a collapse in February. The survey aims to map geological formations to ensure safe excavation. The AMRP intends to provide irrigation and drinking water in Nalgonda district.
The Telangana government is set to launch a helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) Plus Magnetic Geophysical Survey on Monday to resume work on the SLBC tunnel project. The project was halted earlier this year when a collapse resulted in eight fatalities.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will oversee the operations in Nagarkurnool district. Conducted by the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), the survey will cover a 200-km stretch to map geological formations using electromagnetic signals.
The initiative is part of the Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project, aiming to provide irrigation to Nalgonda's drought-prone areas and supply drinking water to fluoride-affected villages, drawing from Krishna river's resources to complete the tunnel construction by 2028.
