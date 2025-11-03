Devastating Quake Shakes Northern Afghanistan, Historic Sites Affected

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:33 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan early Monday, leading to the deaths of at least 10 individuals and injuries to 260 more, as confirmed by Afghan health authorities.

The US Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm, with the tremors starting at 12:59 am local time. Affected areas include Balkh and Samangan provinces, which witnessed significant damage.

In Mazar-e-Sharif, the quake caused minor harm to the revered Blue Mosque, though it remains intact. The Afghan Ministry of Defence reported active rescue efforts in the impacted zones, emphasizing the challenges faced by the nation in managing natural disasters in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

