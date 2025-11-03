Devastating Quake Shakes Northern Afghanistan, Historic Sites Affected
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck northern Afghanistan, killing at least 10 people and injuring 260 others. The quake's epicenter was near Khulm and affected areas like Mazar-e-Sharif, where minor damage was reported to the historic Blue Mosque. Rescue operations have been initiated in Balkh and Samangan provinces.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit northern Afghanistan early Monday, leading to the deaths of at least 10 individuals and injuries to 260 more, as confirmed by Afghan health authorities.
The US Geological Survey pinpointed the epicenter 22 kilometers west-southwest of Khulm, with the tremors starting at 12:59 am local time. Affected areas include Balkh and Samangan provinces, which witnessed significant damage.
In Mazar-e-Sharif, the quake caused minor harm to the revered Blue Mosque, though it remains intact. The Afghan Ministry of Defence reported active rescue efforts in the impacted zones, emphasizing the challenges faced by the nation in managing natural disasters in recent years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Afghanistan
- disaster
- Balkh
- Samangan
- Blue Mosque
- Mazar-e-Sharif
- rescue
- injured
- Khulm