Tragedy Strikes Northern Afghanistan: Earthquake Leaves Devastation

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit near Mazar-e Sharif in northern Afghanistan, causing significant casualties and damage, including to the historic Blue Mosque. Over 20 people are dead and hundreds injured as rescue teams work to aid affected communities. The disaster adds to Afghanistan's ongoing challenges under the Taliban regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early Monday, resulting in at least 20 casualties, hundreds of injuries, and significant damage to the historic Blue Mosque. The ground shook violently for approximately 15 seconds, witnesses reported, amid fears the death toll could rise as rescue operations continue.

The quake's aftermath left communities devastated and struggling to recover. Mohammad Rahim, a resident near the epicenter, recounted how the dust-filled air obscured visibility. His family members were rescued from debris by both professionals and local volunteers. Health Ministry officials anticipate rising casualty figures as rescue teams reach affected rural areas.

Afghan military teams search relentlessly for survivors, as the United Nations pledges on-ground support. The Blue Mosque sustained damages, with debris cluttering its courtyard. The incident exacerbates ongoing issues for Afghanistan's Taliban government, tackling crises including reduced foreign aid and deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

