Mussels on Duty: Battling Microplastics in Greece

Greek scientists are tackling the surge in microplastics polluting the azure waters of Greece, a consequence of overtourism and heavy maritime traffic. Their weapon of choice: mussels planted on the seafloor, which serve as natural indicators of marine contamination.

The Hellenic Centre for Marine Research has adopted this approach, capitalizing on the mussels' ability to filter a variety of substances, including microplastics. Throughout Greece, from bustling ports to secluded islands, mussels were strategically placed in May and retrieved in September to study the microplastic particles they collected.

The Mediterranean Sea is now a focal point for microplastic pollution, say scientists. Findings indicate the presence of subtle microplastic forms in marine life. Although currently not a direct threat to humans, there's concern about increasing ingestion levels among marine organisms, urging the need for immediate action.