Mussels on Duty: Battling Microplastics in Greece

Greek scientists deploy mussels to monitor rising microplastics due to overtourism and maritime traffic. Mussels, known for absorbing contaminants, are used to track pollution across Greece's waters. With the Mediterranean a hotspot for these particles, ongoing studies aim to address the environmental risks looming over marine and human health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greek scientists are tackling the surge in microplastics polluting the azure waters of Greece, a consequence of overtourism and heavy maritime traffic. Their weapon of choice: mussels planted on the seafloor, which serve as natural indicators of marine contamination.

The Hellenic Centre for Marine Research has adopted this approach, capitalizing on the mussels' ability to filter a variety of substances, including microplastics. Throughout Greece, from bustling ports to secluded islands, mussels were strategically placed in May and retrieved in September to study the microplastic particles they collected.

The Mediterranean Sea is now a focal point for microplastic pollution, say scientists. Findings indicate the presence of subtle microplastic forms in marine life. Although currently not a direct threat to humans, there's concern about increasing ingestion levels among marine organisms, urging the need for immediate action.

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

