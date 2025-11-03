Tragic Accident: Three Children Fall Victim to Septic Tank in Odisha
Three young children tragically lost their lives after falling into a septic tank while playing in Odisha's Cuttack district. The incident occurred at their uncle's home in Ragadipada village. Despite villagers' attempts to rescue them, the children were pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation is underway.
In a tragic incident that struck sorrow in Cuttack district, Odisha, three children succumbed to an accident after falling into a septic tank on Monday. The victims, Subham Nayak (3), Shibani Nayak (7), and Ankit Nayak (9), were playing at their uncle's residence in Ragadipada village when the misfortune occurred.
Attempts by local villagers to save the children were in vain, as the young ones were rushed to Badamba hospital where doctors subsequently declared them dead. The unfortunate event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting potential safety issues in the area.
Local police have registered a case of unnatural death and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the specific circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
