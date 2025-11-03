Left Menu

Shaping the Future of Climate Adaptation

The rationalisation of adaptation indicators is a crucial agenda for COP30 in Brazil's Belem, aiming to ensure fairness for developing countries. Progress on the Global Goal on Adaptation has been limited since COP28, lacking clear targets and support. India's updated climate contributions focus on reducing emissions and boosting renewable energy.

Updated: 03-11-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming UN climate conference, COP30, in Brazil's Belem will focus on rationalising adaptation indicators, ensuring they do not disadvantage developing nations while reflecting national circumstances, according to the environment ministry. This framework should support transparent finance tracking, technology transfers, and capacity building support from developed nations.

With the creation of the Global Goal on Adaptation under the Paris Agreement, nations intend to track and strengthen efforts against rising temperatures and climatic events. Despite being agreed upon in 2015, the goal lacks clear targets, indicating a need for measurable indicators at COP30 to protect vulnerable communities effectively.

The conference holds significant geopolitical weight, especially as some developed countries reevaluate climate strategies amid economic pressures. India's new climate commitments, the NDCs, set significant targets to reduce emissions and increase renewable energy, crucial for maintaining multilateral efforts against climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

