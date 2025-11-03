Thane Municipal Corporation Steps Up Demolition Drive

In a renewed effort to tackle unauthorized constructions, the Thane Municipal Corporation has acted decisively by demolishing portions of illegal multi-storey buildings in the Diva Ward Committee area.

Heavy security accompanied the operation as two out of the remaining seven structures were vacated and commercial premises within were dismantled.

Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari confirmed that the action is in compliance with a High Court order, with plans to continue evacuations at other illegal sites.

