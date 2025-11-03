Left Menu

Thane Municipal Corporation Steps Up Demolition Drive

The Thane Municipal Corporation recommenced its demolition campaign against unauthorized multi-storey buildings in Diva Ward, evacuating two structures and dismantling commercial facilities. This action follows a High Court petition targeting illegally constructed buildings, with three already razed and more operations planned against others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a renewed effort to tackle unauthorized constructions, the Thane Municipal Corporation has acted decisively by demolishing portions of illegal multi-storey buildings in the Diva Ward Committee area.

Heavy security accompanied the operation as two out of the remaining seven structures were vacated and commercial premises within were dismantled.

Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari confirmed that the action is in compliance with a High Court order, with plans to continue evacuations at other illegal sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

