Ceiling Collapse at Thane Building Injures Two Children

A ceiling slab collapse in a residential building in Thane, Maharashtra, injured two children and trapped a woman. The incident prompted the evacuation of residents as a safety measure. The affected building, about 25-30 years old, had not been previously deemed dangerous by officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 08:16 IST
In Thane district of Maharashtra, a ceiling slab collapse at a seven-storey residential building has injured two children, according to officials.

The incident, which was reported at 9:27 p.m. on Monday, occurred in the 'M' wing of Wafa Park in Almas Colony, Mumbra.

The collapse caused a woman on the floor above to be trapped after the flooring gave way. Disaster management official Yasin Tadvi stated that two girls, ages 7 and 13, sustained minor injuries and were taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital for treatment. A 59-year-old woman was later rescued by the fire brigade.

The remaining sections of the affected flats were declared dangerous, leading to an immediate evacuation. Residents have been advised to stay with relatives temporarily, and a shelter has been set up nearby. The 25 to 30-year-old building wasn't previously classified as dangerous, officials noted.

