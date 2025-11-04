Left Menu

Envizom: Revolutionizing Environmental Intelligence for Smarter Decision-Making

Envizom, Oizom's Advanced Environmental Intelligence Platform, has transformed into a comprehensive SaaS solution, integrating data from various sources. It offers real-time validation, advanced analytics, and seamless integrations. Trusted globally, Envizom aids smarter environmental decisions while ensuring compliance and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:02 IST
Envizom: Revolutionizing Environmental Intelligence for Smarter Decision-Making
  • Country:
  • India

As environmental regulations grow more stringent, the need for informed decision-making is pressing. Envizom, Oizom's Advanced Environmental Intelligence Platform, has extensively evolved from a product-specific tool to a robust SaaS solution, capable of integrating data from any third-party source. This advancement positions Envizom as a leader in facilitating ecological insights for industries and urban environments worldwide.

Offering real-time data validation, sophisticated analytics like Polar Plots and Whisker Graphs, and cross-platform compatibility, Envizom is a benchmark in environmental software. The platform's latest iteration supports importation of external datasets, maps pollution with wind vectors and visualizes trends, thus aiding in strategic environmental assessments.

Used in countries such as UAE, USA, and India, Envizom provides a unified view of environmental aspects, crucial for compliance and urban oversight. Its state-of-the-art security practices, role-based access, and automated alerts underscore its commitment to reducing risks. According to Bhumik Nayak, VP Product at Oizom, Envizom transcends being just software; it bridges the gap between data and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025