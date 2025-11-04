Left Menu

Mist Spraying Systems to Tackle Delhi's Pollution Hotspots

The Public Works Department (PWD) is launching a project to install automatic mist spraying systems on roads in Delhi's top pollution hotspots: Narela, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri. The initiative aims to suppress dust and improve air quality. Budgeted at Rs 4 crore, the project includes maintenance for five years.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to install automatic mist spraying systems to combat air pollution on three major road stretches in Delhi's pollution hotspots: Narela, Bawana, and Jahangirpuri. These areas rank among the top 13 for pollution in the capital.

Following successful projects in the NDMC and DDA regions, PWD will commence installations at Shahpur Garhi near DSIDC Narela, DSIDC Bawana near Pooth Khurd, and the Jahangirpuri area, officials noted. The systems will spray RO-treated water from central road verges to suppress dust, a major pollution contributor, at a cost of Rs 4 crore including operational maintenance for five years.

The initiative is part of an ongoing campaign to address air quality concerns, as outlined by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's directive. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has previously inspected similar systems on Lodhi Road, confirming their dust suppression and emission reduction capabilities. The project features robust security measures and ensures operational efficacy in two daily shifts.

