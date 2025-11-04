Left Menu

Indian Cities Join Global Effort to Combat Extreme Heat

Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru have joined a global coalition of 33 cities to tackle extreme heat through the Cool Cities Accelerator initiative by C40 Cities and The Rockefeller Foundation. The programme aims to make cities heat-resilient by 2030 with immediate and long-term strategies to protect residents and infrastructure.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are taking a crucial step in their fight against climate change by joining a global consortium focused on combating extreme heat. This initiative, known as the Cool Cities Accelerator, was announced at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Rio de Janeiro and is supported by The Rockefeller Foundation.

The partnership encompasses 33 cities worldwide, including London, Paris, and Singapore, representing over 145 million people. These cities have pledged to implement significant measures by 2030 to combat the rising temperatures that threaten urban environments.

As extreme heat continues to pose severe risks, experts highlight the importance of timely access to cooling and health interventions. The Accelerator aims to develop leadership and infrastructure initiatives to mitigate heat impacts effectively. The Rockefeller Foundation has committed USD 1 million to support these efforts, enhancing both local and global knowledge on sustainable solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

